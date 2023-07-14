Subtropical Storm Don Forms Over The Central Atlantic

MIAMI — Subtropical storm Don formed in the central Atlantic about 5:00 a.m. today, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of Don was about 1165 miles (1875 km) west southwest of the Azores (latitude 32.9 North, longitude 46.8 West), according to the NHC.

The storm is moving toward the north near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next couple of days.

A turn to the east is forecast on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

For more information, visit: Hurricanes.gov/#Don