Sinead O’Connor dies at age 56

DUBLIN (Reuters) — Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, has died at the age of 56, the Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday.

O’Connor crashed onto the global music scene with her mesmerizing version of the song originally written by Prince, facing directly into the camera for the music video that has subsequently been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube.

Long known as much for her shaved head and outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

I’m singing this song for my sister Sinead

Concerning the god awful mess that she made

She told them her truth just as hard as she could

Her message profoundly was misunderstood

There’s humans entrusted with guarding our gold

And humans in charge of the saving of souls

And humans responded all over the world

Condemning that bald headed brave little girl

And maybe she’s crazy and maybe she ain’t

But so was Picasso and so were the saints

And she’s never been partial to shackles or chains

She’s too old for breaking and too young to tame

It’s askin’ for trouble to stick out your neck

In terms of a target: a big silhouette

But some candles flicker and some candles fade

And some burn as true as my sister Sinead

– Kris Kristofferson, “Sister Sinead”

