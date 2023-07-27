Tropical wave expected to pass to the north of the USVI and Puerto Rico

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave with medium formation chance in the next seven days.

The tropical wave is located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system later this week,

A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

Regardless of the drier air mass moving over the region, the local effects and the diurnal heating will enhance afternoon showers across the islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes está monitoreando una onda tropical con probabilidad mediana de formación en los próximos siete días.

A pesar de que una masa de aire seco se está moviendo sobre la region, los efectos locales y el calor diurno promoveran el desarrollo de los aguaceros de la tarde a través de las islas.