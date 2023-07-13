Man Wanted In Baseball Bat Attack That Left Teammate Fighting For Life Turns Himself In

CHRISTIANSTED — A man wanted in a baseball bat assault of his teammate has turned himself in to police.

Rasheed Knight, 24, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault and battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bail for Knight was set at $100,000.00. He was released to the custody of his father, as per a decision made by Superior Court Magistrate Yvette Brow-Ross, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

VIPD mugshot of Rasheed Knight, 24, of St. Croix.

The case began when a concerned citizen called 911 dispatchers at 10:17 p.m. Friday and reported “a physical altercation in progress at the Canegata Ball Park,” according to the VIPD.

“Police arrived and quelled the fight,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “While there, officers made contact with one of the individuals involved in the fight and he admitted that he struck one of his teammates in the head with a bat.”

The unidentified victim was transported to the Luis Hospital “with a life-threatening head injury.” she added.

Knight surrendered to police without incident in the presence of his attorney at Wilbur Francis Command where he was booked, processed and detained.