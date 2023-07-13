Police investigating Market Square shooting

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight near Market Square, St. Thomas on Tuesday afternoon.

Angel Guerrero, 22, and Ralphi Payano, 26, were each arrested and charged with illegal possession

of firearm, possession of ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, contempt of court, aiding and abetting, carrying of firearms; openly or concealed; evidence of intent to commit crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Angel Guerrero, 22, of St. Thomas.

Bail for Guerrero and Payano was set at $100,000.00 each. Unable to post bail, they were each remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending advice-of-rights hearing.

Patrol officers from the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched to the area of Mushen’s Market in Market Square about a report of shots fired situation at 1:46 p.m., according to the VIPD.

When officers arrived on the scene they conducted an inspection of the area and met with witnesses who said the suspects fled the area in a grey Hyundai sedan driving past the Red Ball Grocery in the direction of Solberg, police said.

VIPD mugshot of Ralphi Payano, 26, of St. Thomas.

Units traveled to the area of Solberg and Scott Free to conduct an inspection and came upon a

vehicle fitting the description given; it was still running, and the door left ajar, according to police.

The units then conducted further inspection of the vehicle and the immediate area where they located the two individuals fitting the description previously given and recovered a firearm, police said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.