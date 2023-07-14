How the WNBA debuts of Aliyah Boston and A’ja Wilson compare after first 20 games

LAS VEGAS — Aliyah Boston’s rookie season in the WNBA has gone just as women’s basketball fans expected it to.

She’s broken records. She’s dominated on defense. She’s made an immediate impact.

The pride and joy of South Carolina fans over the last four years now spreads that same on-court optimism in Indiana to the Fever faithful. At the halfway point of her first season in the pros, Boston has justified her position as this year’s No. 1 draft pick.

Her story evokes memories from five years ago of another Gamecock legend’s inaugural WNBA season. Boston’s trajectory parallels that of A’ja Wilson’s with the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. But Boston has earned unique accolades as well. The WNBA All-Star break provides time to reflect on the similarities and differences between two South Carolina greats’ pro debuts.

WILSON VS. BOSTON IN THEIR FIRST 20 GAMES

Boston and Wilson were tabbed as Rookie of the Year favorites (which Wilson went on to win unanimously) within the first two months of their seasons. Both were named All-Stars as rookies, though Boston is just the eighth rookie in league history named a starter and the first since 2014. That puts her with the likes of Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Brittney Griner.

Boston was named Rookie of the Month in May and June. She is on pace to join Wilson (2018), Rhyne Howard (2022), Michaela Onyenwere (2021), Crystal Dangerfield (2020), Breanna Stewart (2016), Delle Donne (2013) and Tina Charles (2010) to win Rookie of the Year and also sweep the monthly awards. Through their first 20 games,

Boston and Wilson’s numbers line up almost perfectly, sans a few categories. They’re nearly tied in the following averages: minutes (Wilson: 31.4; Boston: 31), rebounds (Wilson: 8.7; Boston: 8.4), assists (Wilson: 2.5; Boston 2.3), steals (Boston: 1; Wilson 0.7), blocks (Wilson: 1.7; Boston: 1.3); and turnovers (Boston: 1.7; Wilson: 1.6).

Wilson bested Boston in points per game (21 to 15.4) and committed fewer personal fouls (averaging 2.15 to Boston’s 3.4). Boston beat Wilson in field goal percentage (61% to Wilson’s 45.3%) and free throw percentage (81.6% to Wilson’s 76.6%). Wilson’s Aces won more often in 2018 (started 8-12) than the Indiana Fever, which are 5-15 heading into the All-Star break.

BOSTON: IN A LEAGUE OF HER OWN

In May, Boston became the first rookie in league history to start her career with four games where she scored at least 10 points while shooting better than 60% from the field in each appearance. In June she pioneered a win for Indiana over the Washington Mystics with a signature double-double made up of 23 points and 14 rebounds along with six assists.

It marked the first time a rookie led all players in a game in each of those statistics, according to Elias Sports Bureau. She also became the youngest player in WNBA history and the first in Fever history to score 20 points on 75% shooting with 10 rebounds and five assists, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

GAMECOCKS IN THE 2023 WNBA ALL-STAR GAME

Wilson, Boston and USC alumni Allisha Gray will compete in the WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

By virtue of finishing first in fan voting, Wilson was named a team captain. She drafted Boston and Gray to her team last week, which will battle Breanna Stewart’s squad at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on ABC and can be streamed on WatchESPN, the ESPN app or FuboTV.