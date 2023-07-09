NWS Sets Rip Current Warnings For St. Croix, Vieques and Culebra For Tonight

NWS Sets Rip Current Warnings For St. Croix, Vieques and Culebra For Tonight

Posted on by John McCarthy

SAN JUAN — Precipitable water should remain above two inches and allow showers and thunderstorms to continue developing over the area.

Conditions should gradually improve today. A limited heat risk is expected across most lower elevation locations.

By tonight and into the workweek a Saharan Air Layer will filter into the region. Another tropical wave is expected by the second half of the workweek.

NWS Sets Rip Current Warnings For St. Croix, Vieques and Culebra For Tonight

Moderate risk of rip currents tonight for the beaches of St. Croix, and eastern beaches of Vieques and Culebra.

NWS Sets Rip Current Warnings For St. Croix, Vieques and Culebra For Tonight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *