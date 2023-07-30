American nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE (CNN) — An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization she works for.

Alix Dorsainvil, wife of El Roi Haiti Director Sandro Dorsainvil, and their child were reportedly abducted Thursday morning, according to a statement on El Roi Haiti’s website.

The two were taken while serving in their community ministry on El Roi Haiti’s campus near capital city Port-au-Prince, the post read.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus,” the statement said.

Dorsainvil, originally a nurse from New Hampshire, moved to Haiti after her husband invited her to a Haitian school to provide nursing care for the children, Dorsainvil said in a video on the organization’s website.

US authorities are aware of the abductions and are working with Haitian authorities and U.S. government interagency partners, according to a statement given to CNN by a State Department spokesperson.

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” the spokesperson said.

By HEATHER LAW and AARON PELLISH/CNN