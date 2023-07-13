Tropical Waves Forecast To Move Through Caribbean This Weekend, NWS Says

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure well east of Bermuda. No impacts are expected for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

A tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean will move westward to the central Caribbean through today and the western Caribbean through Sunday.

Another tropical wave will move across the Windward Islands tomorrow, across the southeastern Caribbean on Saturday, the south-central Caribbean on Sunday and the western Caribbean on Monday.

The passage of the tropical waves will modulate fresh to strong winds across mainly the central Caribbean through the period.



