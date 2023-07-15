Social Security Column: How We Serve People With Limited English Language Proficiency

We strive to deliver great customer service and helpful information to everyone. That includes improving access for underserved communities. We aim to reduce language barriers and increase access to Social Security programs, services, and benefits. If you’re assisting a client with limited English proficiency (LEP), know that we have the resources available to help them in their preferred language.

What resources are available?

We encourage you to learn about the resources that are available to serve LEP communities. We provide benefit information online in Spanish – including retirement, disability, and survivor’s benefits at www.segurosocial.gov.

Our free interpreter services are available, by telephone and in person, in more than 200 languages, to your clients who prefer to conduct business in a language other than English. These services are accessible by calling our toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213 or by visiting a local office and asking for an interpreter in their preferred language.

If your clients need information about our programs, we offer publications in languages other than English. Please check out our non-English publications and other resources available in more than 12 languages at www.ssa.gov/multilanguage. These include:

· A sample Social Security Statement and 10 supplemental factsheets.

· Social Security Number for Non-Citizens.

· Understanding the Benefits.

Our Language Access Plan showcases our commitment to increase access to benefits and services for people who prefer a language other than English. For more information, we encourage your clients to review the updated plan at www.ssa.gov/pubs/LAP2022-23.pdf.

Diversity is one of our nation’s greatest strengths. We want to ensure an inclusive environment for everyone we serve.

For more information on Social Security, please call 1-800-772-1213, access www.socialsecurity.gov or visit your local Social Security office, which address is available at www.ssa.gov/locator/.

Expert Column By Víctor Rodríguez

Public Affairs Specialist

Social Security Administration

For the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico