Tropical Wave Increases Chance of Showers, Thunderstorms, NWS Says

SAN JUAN — A tropical wave moving through the region will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout today and tonight.

Thunderstorms are capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Ponding of water across urban areas is possible due to frequent showers at times.

Una onda tropical moviéndose a través de la región aumentará la probabilidad de aguaceros y tronadas durante el día y la noche.

Las tronadas serán capaces de producir rayos frecuentes, vientos en ráfaga y lluvia fuerte. Acumulación de agua en áreas urbanas son posibles debido a la frecuencia de la lluvia.