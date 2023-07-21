Violent attack sends female victim to hospital emergency room with serious injuries

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man is in jail after a brutal attack put his female victim in the hospital emergency room with serious injuries.

Jackoy Mulraine, 25, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, mayhem, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, disturbance of the peace (fighting) and simple assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 1:47 p.m. Saturday, when officers from the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched to the Deli Bank Bar on Regjerrings Gade regarding an assault, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Jackoy Mulraine, 25, of St. Thomas

When police arrived on the scene, they observed that the female victim needed immediate medical attention due to the injuries she sustained during the assault, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“The female was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department via EMS for medical care due to the serious injuries she sustained during the attack,” Chichester said.

The suspect in the attack was later positively identified as Jackoy Mulraine, she said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mulraine from the Superior Court on Thursday. He was

taken into custody at the Special Operations Bureau without incident.

Bail for Mulraine was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.