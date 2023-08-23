Afternoon Convection Expected To Bring ‘Hot and Warm’ Conditions

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Franklin is made landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican

Republic this morning.

The external bands from Franklin will move from the Mona Passage into the western half of Puerto Rico by mid-morning. As a result, expect periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong

thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Despite this band, the prevailing south-southeast to southeast winds will promote warm and hot temperatures across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this afternoon.

Tropical Storm Franklin as it made landfall in the Dominican Republic this morning.

Hot and warm conditions with afternoon convection are possible tomorrow and Friday.

The proximity of Franklin may result in unsettled weather conditions this weekend as additional tropical moisture is pulled northward across the local islands. If needed, another weather briefing will be issued.

The preliminary rainfall totals due to Tropical Storm Franklin in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from Sunday to early Wednesday morning are depicted in the main graphic.