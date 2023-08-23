Coast Guard Searching For 2 Scuba Divers Who Went Missing Off Coffin Island Today

SAN JUAN — U.S. Coast Guard air and surface units are searching alongside Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action and Ponce Municipal Police for two scuba divers who went missing today, in Caribbean Sea waters off ‘Caja de Muertos’ (Coffin Island), Puerto Rico.

The two male missing scuba divers were dive fishing off a boat with two others, who remained aboard the vessel and reported losing sight of both divers.

The scuba divers were reported to be wearing black and diving at a depth of forty to sixty feet. Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector San Juan Joint Rescue Sub-Center received initial notification of the incident from a 911 Emergency Service operator at 8:50 a.m.

Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew to search.