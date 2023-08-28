‘High-Pitched’ Armed Robber Makes Off With Money From Cash Register Near Boardwalk

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store near the Christiansted Boardwalk in St. Croix on Sunday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center reported an armed robbery about 3:32 p.m. at KC’s Mini Mart near the King’s Alley Hotel in Christiansted town, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives met with the cashier at KC’S Mini Mart, who stated that an unknown individual approached the counter and pointed a silver handgun with a black handle at her, according to the VIPD.

KC’S Mini Mart across from the King’s Alley Hotel near the Christiansted Boardwalk in St. Croix.

“The cashier stated that the suspect demanded everything in the register, in a high-pitched voice,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The cashier did as she was told and gave all the cash in a black plastic bag that the suspect brought.”

The cashier was not harmed during the robbery, according to Chichester.

Based on camera footage the suspect was wearing a long sleeve light color shirt, blue jeans,

black slippers, black scully (hat), navy blue mask with the words “Seaside Market” on the

front, she said. The suspect ran off in a westerly direction.

This is case is currently under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can call 911, CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4850, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477