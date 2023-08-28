Obituary Notices: Ronald “Ronnie” Joseph, Sr. On St. Thomas

Ronald Mansfelt Joseph, Sr. was born on January 26, 1939 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to Arthur Wellesley Joseph and Dassilda Laurentina Marsh. He was the second youngest of seven siblings, four brothers, Ernest “Leonard” Joseph, David Joseph, Ray Joseph, Ira Scatliffe, and two sisters, Grace Joseph and Joan “Avie” Edwards. Ronald was married to Phyllis Joseph, having one son, Ronald Mansfelt Joseph, Jr. He married Yvonne Joseph who preceded him in death, they had two children, Russell Elphege Joseph and Rhys Arthur Joseph. He passed away peacefully at his home with his life partner Arlene Moses on August 12.

Ronnie spent his childhood years in Coral Bay, St. John and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School, class of ’56. He graduated from Howard University in Washington D.C. with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, he began work at the United States Naval Services. He later received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

REST IN PEACE: Ronald Joseph, Sr.

Ronnie had a love for computers, whether installing, programming or teaching people about them. After working at the VI Budget Office he took a position as Director of Information Technology at the University of the Virgin Islands (formerly College of the Virgin Islands). In addition to automating the College’s first computer systems, Ronald was instrumental in teaching many students and colleagues about the new wave of the computer generation in the Virgin Islands. After leaving the College, he continued his computer work at the Territorial Court of the Virgin Islands, where he retired. Even though “retired” Ronald found his way back into the classroom where he taught computers to more Virgin Islands’ youth at All Saints Cathedral School.

Throughout his entire life Ronnie especially enjoyed his community and charitable involvement with the Lion’s Club, The Nisky Moravian Church, The Virgin Island’s Chapter of the Howard University Alumni Association, the Caribbean Carole and his longtime involvement with his Carnival troupe the Raunchy Bunch.Ronnie is survived by his children, Ronald Jr., Russell and Rhys; grandchildren, Ronald Matthew, Taylor, Marina and Kiera Joseph; sister, “Avie”; brother, Ira; nephews, Ronald Garvin Joseph, Paul Joseph; nieces, Lynn Plaskett, Beverly Dangerville and Kimberly Joseph; cousins and lifelong friends, Orville Kean, Joyce Lebron and Celia McEvoy. Special recognition to his Marsh family in St. John and his China Man Clan family throughout the Virgin Islands. He will truly be loved and missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a first viewing on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. A second viewing will be held Saturday September 2, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Nisky Moravian Church with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com