Another Sticky Day ... Temps Between 108-111

Good morning , are you ready for another hot sticky day?.

Heat indexes between 108 to 111 degrees are expected across southern and eastern sectors. Sectors of the north will experience heat indexes of 112 degrees or more.

Remember to stay hydrated at all times and take breaks in cooler areas .

Franklin, located several hundred miles west-southwest of Bermuda, and on recently upgraded Hurricane Idalia, located over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Central Subtropical Atlantic

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased since yesterday in association with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development of this system, and a short-lived tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the system drifts generally northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

By Thursday, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for further development of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later in the week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.