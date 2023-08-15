Brother Who Allegedly Strangled Sister During Argument Charged With Domestic Violence

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who is accused of strangling his sister during an argument in late July was arrested by police in St. Thomas on Monday afternoon.

Andrew R. Eusebe, 38, of Nadir Hill, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (DV) and

disturbance of the peace (DV), the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Eusebe was positively identified by his sister as the man who strangled her, causing injuries during a verbal dispute at their family’s residence in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated that several citizens in the area had to intervene by pulling Mr. Eusebe’s

hands from around her throat,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Eusebe surrendered himself to officers with the Domestic Violence Unit after he allegedly admitted to assaulting his sister on July 29, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-2211.