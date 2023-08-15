Dominican Man With Cocaine at Traffic Stop In March Now Can’t Be Located In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are looking for one of two men arrested with cocaine during a routine traffic stop in St. Thomas on March 21.

Javier Francisco Feliciano, 56, of Santo Domingo, is being actively sought in St. Thomas by the Virgin Islands Police Department

Feliciano, then identified by the VIPD as “Javier Pimentel Feliciano of St. Thomas,” was arrested along with 24-year-old Calis Sewer by the Special Operations Bureau during Operation Rewind.

Sewer and Feliciano were each charged with possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute and trafficking narcotics after the SOB stopped them on Emile ‘Milo” Francis Drive.

Feliciano is an Hispanic male with grey colored hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet, 8-imches tall and police don’t know his weight.

If you see Javier Francisco Feliciano on St. Thomas, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call the VIPD at 911.