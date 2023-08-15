Naked Man Who Damaged Vehicles At Apartment Complex Charged With Burglary

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a naked man was accused of damaging property and vehicles at an apartment complex in town.

Jesse Martinez, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, obscene and indecent conduct, and damage to vehicle, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Jesse Martinez, 35, of St. Croix.

The 911 Emergency Call Center (911 ECC) received calls from concerned citizens at 7:46 p.m. Sunday regarding an unclothed male causing a disturbance at the Bougainvilla Garden Apartment Complex located on King Street in Frederiksted town, according to the VIPD.

“Concerned citizens reported to the 911 ECC that the nude male was causing multiple damages to personal property and to multiple vehicles parked in the vicinity of the apartment complex,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Wilbur H. Francis Command Police officers located the suspect, who was identified as Jesse

Martinez, in the area, according to Chichester.

“He was detained without incident and transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital,” she said.

Martinez was later discharged from the hospital and placed under arrest, police said.

Bail for Martinez was set at $50,000.00 as oer chart. Unable to post his bail, he was

remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

Martinez is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.