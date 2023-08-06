Showers Forecast; Heat Advisory; Small Craft Advisory In Effect

SAN JUAN — A tropical wave will continue to promote variable weather conditions with cloudy skies and shower activity throughout the day.

Showers with a few isolated thunderstorms are expected across eastern Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the morning and the interior to western Puerto Rico in the afternoon.

Gusty wind conditions and the passage of a tropical wave will promote hazardous seas across the offshore Atlantic waters and Anegada Passage. Therefore, Small Craft Advisories are in effect.

Elsewhere, choppy seas will prevail. For the local beaches, a moderate rip current risk exists for northern, eastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and all the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Despite the expected rains, some lower and urban areas will experience heat index values of 108-111 degrees through 5 PM AST. For that reason, a Heat Advisory has been issued.

Stay Weather-Ready by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness