ESPN Picks Aliyah Boston’s Indiana Fever To Defeat The Seattle Storm Tomorrow Night

INDIANAPOLIS — The Seattle Storm (10-23) will turn to Jewell Loyd (24.1 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Kelsey Mitchell (17.4, 15th) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) tomorrow.

The game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse begins at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

ESPN says that the Indiana Fever are a 51.3 percent favorite to win the game at home prior to the start.

June 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) drives past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Storm stepped onto the hardwood against the Chicago Sky and ended up losing by a score of 102-79 in their last contest. Seattle finished with a 38.0% FG percentage (27 out of 71) and knocked down 7 of 20 three-point attempts.

At the charity stripe, the Storm knocked down 18 of 25 attempts for a percentage of 72.0%. Regarding getting rebounds, they collected a total of 40 with 15 of them being of the offensive variety. They also dished out 22 dimes for the contest in addition to forcing the opposition into 4 turnovers and earning 2 steals.

In the matter of defending, Seattle let their opponent shoot 50.6% from the floor on 39 of 77 shooting. Chicago distributed 11 assists and had 11 steals in the matchup. In addition, Chicago had 36 rebounds (11 offensive, 25 defensive) and added 4 blocked shots. Chicago ended up going 78.9% at the free throw line by knocking down 15 of their 19 shots. They knocked down 9 of 25 tries from beyond the arc.

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league on offense (78.3 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (83 points allowed).

Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.7) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

The Storm are the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (14.3) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Storm are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.5 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Defensively, the Storm are eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.6. They are ninth in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.4%.

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 64.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.7% of Seattle’s baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.3% have been 3-pointers.

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-2.9)

Indiana (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 163.7

Storm vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 17-14-0 this season.

Out of Seattle’s 31 games so far this year, 13 have hit the over.

Storm vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction:

Fever 83 Storm 80