Cuban Who Spit On, Wrestled With and Broke Woman’s Arm In Beach Brawl Is Charged

CRUZ BAY — Police are investigating after a day at the beach in St. John turned ugly when a Cuban woman allegedly spit at, wrestled with and broke the arm of a fellow beach goer last month.

Dunia Rodriguez, 57, of Havana, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, simple

assault, disturbance of the peace, and assault with a bodily fluid, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Bail was set at $25,000.00.

The case began at 5:34 p.m. on July 1 when told police that she was at Hansen Bay Beach when Dunia Rodriguez approached her and began to yell and curse at her, according to the VIPD.

MRS. TONY MONTANA? VIPD mug shot of Dunia Rodriguez, 57, of Havana, Cuba.

“The female was then thrown to the ground by Rodriguez who started to fight the female victim,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “During the altercation, the victim attempted to defend herself and Rodriguez broke victim’s arm.”

Rodriguez surrendered herself to officers at the Richard N. Callwood Command at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, according to Chichester.

She was advised of her Miranda Rights, booked, and processed. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

