Olympic Swimming Champion Jamie Cail’s Death Caused By Fentanyl, Autopsy Shows

CRUZ BAY —The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Jamie Cail, the Olympic swimming champion from New Hampshire who died earlier this year in St. John.

The beloved Olympic swimmer’s death on February 21 has been ruled an accident by the St. Thomas-St. John Medical Examiner’s office, according to an autopsy report. Cail died in her St. John home at age 42.

The Virgin Islands Police Department received a copy of Jamie Cail’s autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday and released the findings today.

“The report stated the Cause of Death is Fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “Manner of death is accidental.”

The case began at 2:39 a.m. on February 21, when detectives were notified of a dead on arrival (D.O.A) case at the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic on St. John, according to the VIPD.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m., a male left a local bar to check on his

girlfriend at their residence. Upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor, police said.

With assistance, from a friend, the male was able to get the female to a nearby vehicle and transported the female to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, according to police

Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified; however, Cail succumbed to her ailment.