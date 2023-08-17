Dominican Man With Cocaine In A Car On St. Thomas Arrested For Home Invasion On St. John

CRUZ BAY — A Dominican man who was in a car with cocaine at a traffic stop on St. Thomas in March has been arrested as a suspect in a home invasion on St. John earlier this month.

Javier Francisco Pimentel Feliciano, 55, of Santo Domingo, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, disturbance of the peace by threats, conspiracy, use of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when a man at Power Boyd Plantation on St. John heard someone knocking at his door at 11:30 p.m. on August 5, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Javier Francisco Pimentel Feliciano, 55, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

“The male got up to check the door and was forced in by several males,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “All subjects pointed guns at the male, demanded money, and ransacked his residence.”

The suspects subsequently Power Boyd Plantation with an undisclosed amount of money and valuables, according to Chichester.

Pimentel Feliciano, surrendered himself to officers present at the Leander Jurgen Command in St. John without incident yesterday, she said.

Bail for Pimentel Feliciano was set at $100,000.00. He was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Correction at the St. Thomas jail.

Pimentel Feliciano is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau Unit at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477