Dueling Tropical Waves Have ‘Medium’ Chance of Development, NWS Says

SAN JUAN — Two tropical wave has a medium chance of formation in the next seven days in the far eastern and central Atlantic.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, with an area of low pressure expected to form in a day or so near or just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Further development of the low is possible, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

Heat and Dust Hazards

Don’t forget the water bottle! Looking forward to another hot day for the islands. All areas under a Heat Warning could see heat indices above 108 degrees, while areas under an Excessive Heat Warning will see values above 112 degrees.

Don’t forget the mask either! Another misty day by the Sahara particle dust. It should be lowering for tomorrow as an area of moisture moves in.

The wave will increase due to strong winds, mainly for offshore waters off the Atlantic.

Preparations for Saharan dust: wear masks, keep hydration, avoid outdoor activities, wear googles, wear light clothing, keep your medication.