Rudy Giuliani Video Begging For Money For Legal Fees Was Shot At St. Croix Hotel

CHRISTIANSTED — When Rudy Giuliani needs a little extra cash, what does he do and where does he go?

He gets on a iron horse and flies immediately to St. Croix to make a video, of course.

Giuliani, 79, shot a fundraising video swinging a golf club at the Buccaneer Hotel grounds in Estate Shoys on St. Croix.

“I’m Rudy Giuliani,” the video begins. “If you want to have a really nice conversation, or a birthday greeting or just talk golf, go to the link below.”

The video was actually shot on grounds just west of the Terrace Restaurant at the Buccaneer Hotel, if the location looks familiar to Virgin Islanders.

A still shot from the fundraising video was shown on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on October 12, 2022 and shared by the Virgin Islands Free Press’ Facebook page the same day.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis of Georgia charged Giuliani with one more criminal racketeering count (13) than fellow defendant Donald Trump (12) on Monday.