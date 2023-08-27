EG.5, Dominant COVID Variant On The U.S. Mainland, Making Inroads Into The USVI

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health is reporting 92 new COVID cases territory-wide — 45 on St. Croix, 45 on St. Thomas and 2 on St. John — reflecting a spike seen on the U.S. mainland with the new variant EG.5.

The positivity rate, which reflects the percentage of positive cases among those tested, is 27.7 percent.

The best way to protect against COVID is to become vaccinated.

Vaccines are available

-On St. Croix from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Department of Health clinic on the second floor of #35 Castle Coakley Unit 5, known as the Old Caribe Home Center Building. No appointments are necessary.

-On St. Thomas, for adults, vaccinations are available from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Thursday, at the Community Health Clinic located at the Schneider Regional Medical Center—call 340-774-7477 for the FLU vaccine to make an appointment. For children, vaccinations are available at the Maternal Child Health Clinic. Call 340-777-8804 ext. 2600 to make an appointment.

Free drive-thru COVID testing is also available through the Department of Health

-On St. Croix, the drive-thru testing site adjacent to VIDOH’s red modular in Estate Richmond will open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

-On St. Thomas, the drive-thru at the Schneider Regional Medical Center loading dock will open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

-On St. John, testing is scheduled for Wednesdays at the VIPA Gravel Lot from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Schedule an appointment for testing online at https://www.covid19.usvi.care/ or call the VIDOH Hotline: 340-712-6299 for St. Croix and 340-776-1519 for St. Thomas-St. John.

The VIDOH Hotline operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, the department encourages you to get tested.

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2023/what-to-know-about-the-eg5-variant