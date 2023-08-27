Franklin Upgraded To Hurricane; NHC Also Monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia.

The NHC continues to monitor two other areas with potential development within the next seven days.

Franklin was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday. It was located at 24.7 Latitude West, 68.7 Longitude North at 5:00 a.m. today, which is several hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda

At 8:00 a.m. today, Tropical Storm Idalia was located about 70 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

Tropical Depression Ten strengthened into named Tropical Storm Idalia at 11:15 a.m. today.

The storm is moving towards the southeast near 5 mph, and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early tomorrow.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Some slow development of this system is possible later this week while the system moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to diminish near a trough of low pressure located about 1000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Development of this system is no longer expected, as it moves slowly northwestward to north-northwestward over the central subtropical Atlantic over the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…near 0 percent.