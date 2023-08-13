Fire at Queen Louise Home For Children Safely Contained; Children Moved, DHS Says

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services said that there was a fire incident at Queen Louise Home for Children on St. Croix, in the early morning hours today. The fire was isolated to one area. All residents and staff are safe and physically uninjured.

Staff and residents were immediately moved to alternate safe living spaces and additional

counseling support is being made available for access as needed, according to DHS.

Queen Louise Home for Children has served our children and community for 119 years and

we thank the community for their long-standing love and support. Lutheran Social Services of

the Virgin Islands will keep the community updated about renovation activities.

