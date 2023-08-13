New York Liberty at Indiana Fever Prediction and Game Preview

INDIANAPOLIS — The New York Liberty take on the Indiana Fever on the road at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse today. The two Eastern Conference teams are meeting for the final time in the WNBA this season.

The Liberty look like the best team in the East. Coming off an 89-73 win against the Chicago Sky, New York has extended their winning streak to five games and boast a commanding 23-6 regular season record.

The same cannot be said for the Fever, though, who are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Although Indiana is coming off a 91-73 win against the Minnesota Lynx, their 8-22 record doesn’t augur too well for their postseason hopes.

The Fever will continue their homestand against the Eastern Conference leaders. In what seems like a fairly one-sided matchup, Indiana will look to snap New York’s winning streak.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Players to watch

The upcoming match-up between the Liberty and the Fever will feature some impressive talent on both sides. However, it goes without saying that Liberty star Breanna Stewart will be the player to look out for.

Stewart has been one of the Liberty’s best players this season. Putting an average of 22.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, Stewart has been vital to New York’s efforts this season.

She has been consistently brilliant for the Liberty in the last five games. With 20+ points in three games and a double-double in two of them, the Liberty star is in top form.

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will continue to be a threat to Indiana, too. She notched up 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the win against the Chicago Sky. Needless to say, the Liberty pair are cooking.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell will be key to their efforts. As their scoring leader with an average of 17 points per game, she will be vital against New York.

While Mitchell dropped 24 points in the previous game, Fever guard Erica Wheeler had herself an impressive 17 points and 10 assists. She could play a key role in helping Indiana’s chances of winning.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Prediction

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Potential Starting 5s

New York Liberty

G – Sabrina Ionescu | G – Courtney Vandersloot | F – Jonquel Jones | F – Breanna Stewart | F – Betnijah Laney

Indiana Fever

G – Kristy Wallace | G – Victoria Vivians | G – Kelsey Mitchell | G – Erica Wheeler | F – Aliyah Boston

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Where to Watch

You can watch the game on WNBA League Pass and on ESPN. The game will be broadcast at 3 pm Eastern Time.