VIPD thanks the community for its support in honoring the memory of Delberth Phipps Jr.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department expressed appreciation to the U.S.

Virgin Islands community for their support and thoughtfulness as we honored and laid to rest

fallen officer, Detective Delberth Phipps, Jr.

Policing is an organization devoted to its duty and bond to each other. The men and women dedicate their lives to protecting our community and deserve the recognition for their sacrifice.

VIPD thanks the community for remembering the service and sacrifice the men and women have made. With thank-yous to:

ANTOINETTE JOHNSON

BARBARA HOLDER

BLOOMING THINGS

CARLTON CHARLESWELL

CARLTON DOWE

CHESTER LIMOUSINE SERVICE

CHRIS HEISLER, UNITED STATES HONOR FLAG

CHRIS LIMOUSINE

DEPARTMENT OF PROPERTY & PROCUREMENT – PRINT SHOP DIVISION

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

ELDRIGE W. BLAKE SPORTS & FITNESS CENTER

EUGENIE WILLIAMS

FELIPE AYALA

JOSE ALLEN

MANAGEMENT & STAFF OF SCHNEIDER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

MEDIA ONE PRODUCTIONS, LLC

METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

NIBBS CATERING, LLC

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

PASH DASWANI

ROCK CITY ENTERTAINMENT

ROYAL TAXI & LIMOUSINE SERVICE

TURNBULL FUNERAL HOME

VIRGIN ISLANDS POLICE DEPARTMENT

VIRGIN ISLANDS NATIONAL GUARD

VIRGIN ISLANDS PORT AUTHORITY

DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT

FORT WORTH POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

BOSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

FARMLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT, NY

SUMTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

LONDON, UK PD

GERMANY LAW ENFORCEMENT

DAYTONA BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY NY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

CLAYTON COUNTY GA SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ROYAL VIRGIN ISLANDS POLICE FORCE

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DC METROPOLITIAN POLICE

RALEIGH DURHAM POLICE

To all the police departments, government agencies, businesses and individuals who gave of

their time and efforts during this difficult time, we thank you. Your participation helped us

provide the honor that Detective Delberth Phipps, Jr. so deserved.