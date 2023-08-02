VIPD thanks the community for its support in honoring the memory of Delberth Phipps Jr.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department expressed appreciation to the U.S.
Virgin Islands community for their support and thoughtfulness as we honored and laid to rest
fallen officer, Detective Delberth Phipps, Jr.
Policing is an organization devoted to its duty and bond to each other. The men and women dedicate their lives to protecting our community and deserve the recognition for their sacrifice.
VIPD thanks the community for remembering the service and sacrifice the men and women have made. With thank-yous to:
To all the police departments, government agencies, businesses and individuals who gave of
their time and efforts during this difficult time, we thank you. Your participation helped us
provide the honor that Detective Delberth Phipps, Jr. so deserved.