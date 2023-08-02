Get The Ice Ready! Another Hot Day Today!

SAN JUAN — Another very hot day!

Heat indices above 112 degrees for several municipalities in the north and west of Puerto Rico and for Culebra; from 108-111 for the east inland and northeast; from 102-107 for the south, Vieques and for the Virgin Islands.

Rain in the afternoon will begin in the Central Range and move up the coast under a light wind flow. This will increase the risk of flooding. Other downpour lines may develop near Vieques, Culebra and around the Virgin Islands.

CENTRAL SUBTROPICAL ATLANTIC

Meanwhile the National Hurricane Center continues to watch a system located southeast of Bermuda with a low chance of formation in the next seven days.

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a low pressure area located about 475 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions are becoming increasingly less favorable for tropical cyclone formation, and the low is expected to move northward and merge with a frontal system over the north-central

Atlantic in a couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.