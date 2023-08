SAN JUAN — Forecasters do not expect any tropical cyclones to form over the next seven days.

Marine Weather Statement: thunderstorms over Atlantic waters.

Heat Advisories have been extended to most lower and urban areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which remain in effect through 5:00 p.m. AST.

Stay Weather-Ready by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness