Help Police Find Missing Person Alexandria Smith on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing person on St. Thomas

Alexandria Smith, 30, was last seen on Saturday at about 10:10 p.m. at the Dog House Pub in Havensight on St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Smith is a visitor who was staying at the Emerald Beach Hotel, according to the VIPD.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink baseball cap, and shorts.

Smith is a white female with auburn hair that has blonde streaks. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

The missing woman has some distinguishing marks such as a large rose tattoo on her right shoulder and a tattoo of a butterfly on her left shoulder.

If you have seen Alexandria Smith, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Virgin Island Police Department Major Crime Unit at 340-642-8449 or call 911.