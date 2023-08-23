Help Cops Find Vehicles Stolen By Carjackers From Female Drivers On St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating two recent carjackings on St. Croix in which female drivers were targeted as victims..

The investigation began at about 12:39 a.m. Saturday, when an adult female called the 911 Emergency Call Center to report she was carjacked in the Peter’s Rest area as she and another female walked to their vehicles, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

As the victim entered her white 4-door 2015 Honda Civic SI (CGV-797), a black vehicle, unknown make or model, rushed in front her vehicle and two male suspects dressed in all black clothing exited and held her and the other female at gunpoint, according to the VIPD.

“One of the suspects demanded the keys to her vehicle which she immediately provided,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “He then grabbed her purse and fled the scene in her vehicle towards El Sol Restaurant and the other suspect drove towards the Sion Farm traffic light.”

Another carjacking incident occurred on Sunday, police said. At approximately 12:55

a.m., an adult female was present at Marshall Command to report that she was carjacked in

the Orange Grove area, according to police.

The victim stated, while getting into her vehicle, a 2018 gray 4 door Jeep Wrangler with a

light bar on the hood, bearing license plate CHM-051, she observed a white heavily tinted

Toyota Yaris with no plates, that drove next to her vehicle, the VIPD stated.

“When the suspect, who appeared to be a young red-skinned (light complexion) male, dressed in all black came out the passenger side armed with a black and brown handgun,” Chichester said. “The suspect approached her pointing the gun at her and demanding her car keys which she provided. He then grabbed her purse and fled the area. At the same time, the white Toyota Yaris drove away behind him.”

Women have been the victims of the most recent carjackings and are urged to be aware of

their surroundings and to safeguard themselves, according to the VIPD.

“Should anyone find themselves a victim of a carjacking, get as much information on the suspect(s) and the vehicle that they appeared in this can assist officers in the recovery of the vehicle and apprehension of the suspect(s),” the police spokeswoman said.