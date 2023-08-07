Cops Investigate Alarming Rash of Armed Home Invasions, Burglary On St. John

CRUZ BAY — Virgin Islands Police are investigating a series of home invasions and a burglary in St. John.

Detectives were notified at 10:55 a.m. Sunday of a “burglary” that occurred in the area of Estate Enighed in St. John, according to the VIPD.

A man was asleep in his residence when he woke to the sound of someone tampering with his doorknob at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“After getting up to check what the noise was, he was approached by two black males dressed in all black with masks, one of which had a long gun, and demanded money,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The man gave the subjects the money he had, and they left in an unknown direction.”

Detectives were notified at 12:28 p.m. Sunday of another burglary that had occurred near Power Boyd Plantation on St. John, according to police

Meanwhile, a man was in his residence when someone knocked on his door at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

“The man got up to check the door and was forced in by several males,” Chichester said. “All subjects pointed guns at the man, demanded money, and ransacked his residence.”

“The subjects subsequently left with an undisclosed amount of money and valuables,” she added.

All of these cases are currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding these crimes is urged to contact 911, Detective Jermaine

Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau Unit at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime

Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.