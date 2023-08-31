Indiana Fever Looks To Extend 3-Game Win Streak vs. Dallas Wings Tomorrow Night

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever (11-24) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Wings (19-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ION.

The Dallas Wings last took the court against the Phoenix Mercury and took home the win by a score of 77-74 in their game. Dallas wrapped up the game having earned a 36.1% field goal percentage (26 of 72) and knocked down 6 out of their 16 3-point attempts. From the charity stripe, the Wings converted 19 of their 20 attempts for a percentage of 95.0%. Concerning pulling down boards, they compiled 34 with 14 of them being on the offensive end. They also dished out 10 assists for the contest while forcing 13 turnovers and earning 6 steals. In regard to defense, Dallas allowed their opponent to shoot 51.6% from the field on 32 out of 62 shooting.

Dallas enters the contest against Indiana with a win-loss record of 19-16 this season. They lose possession via turnover 13.1 times per contest and as a team are committing 18.7 fouls on a nightly basis. As a unit, Dallas is pulling down 38.7 rebounds per game and has racked up 692 dimes so far this year, which ranks 5th in the league in terms of passing. The Wings are connecting on 31.2% from downtown (232 of 743) and 80.2% from the charity stripe. They are averaging 86.5 pts per game (3rd in the league) while going 43.6% from the field. On the defensive end of the court, the Wings are forcing their opponents into 13.6 turnovers per game while drawing 18.1 personal fouls. The Wings are giving up a field goal percentage of 44.3% (475 of 635) and they relinquish 32.2 rebounds per contest as a basketball team. They are currently ranked 5th in basketball in allowing assists to their opponents with 686 conceded so far this season. They surrender 35.5% on 3-point attempts while they are 8th in the league in points per game allowed (83.9).

When they last stepped on the court, the Indiana Fever walked away with a victory by a final of 83-80 against the Atlanta Dream. The Fever snagged 24 defensive boards and 7 offensive rebounds totaling 31 in this matchup. They gave up possession of the ball 13 times, while getting 8 steals for the matchup. The Dream committed 14 fouls for this contest which got the Fever to the charity stripe for a total of 13 tries. They were able to make 10 of the free throw tries for a percentage of 76.9%. In reference to shots from beyond the arc, Indiana converted 9 of their 19 attempts (47.4%). When the game finished, the Fever ended up going 32 for 70 from the floor which had them shooting 45.7%. The Fever allowed the Dream to make 26 out of their 69 attempts from the floor which gave them a rate of 37.7% in this game. They shot 25.0% from 3-point land via 4 of 16 and ended up going 24 of 27 at the free throw line (88.9%). When discussing attacking the glass, Indiana permitted Atlanta to grab 37 in total (12 on the offensive side).

Kristy Wallace pitched in for the Fever in the matchup. She converted 7 out of 10 in this game giving her a rate of 70.0%, but didn’t pull down a rebound. Wallace had 20 points in her 27 minutes on the court, but wasn’t able to notch an assist.

Indiana has a record of 11-24 for the year. The Fever are committing 20.0 fouls per game and they hit 79.3% from the free throw line. Their rate of earning assists is at 18.0 times per contest (11th in the WNBA) and they turn it over 14.0 times per contest. Indiana has accounted for 2,828 points on the year (80.8 per contest) and they pull in 34.2 boards per game. As an offense, the Fever are hitting on 44.3% from the floor, which ranks them 5th in the league. The Fever on the defensive side of the court are 11th in the league in points allowed per game with 84.7. The Indiana defense surrenders 37.5% on three-point shots (296 of 790) and opponents are making 80.7% of their foul shots. They have relinquished 20.0 dimes and 32.1 boards on a nightly basis, which ranks 9th and 1st in the WNBA. They are able to force 12.5 turnovers per game and allow teams to shoot 44.3% from the field (8th in basketball).

The line on the game is: Dallas (-3.2)

Wings vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 86 Fever 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Total: 168.1

Wings vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Dallas is 17-17-0 against the spread this season.

There have been 19 Dallas games (out of 34) that hit the over this year.

Wings Performance Insights