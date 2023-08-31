VIDOH Seeks Public Comment On Its Mental Health Block Grant State Plan

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Division is seeking public comment on its State Plan which will be submitted as part of an application for the Mental Health Block Grant program for Fiscal Years 2024- 2026.

The deadline to comment on the State Plan is September 30, 2023. To review or comment on the State Plan, call the Behavioral Health Division at 340-712-0096, 340-712-0064.

The Mental Health Block Grant program provides funds and technical assistance to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and six Pacific jurisdictions. Grantees use the funds to provide comprehensive, community-based mental health services to adults with serious mental illnesses and to children with serious emotional disturbances and to monitor progress in implementing a comprehensive, community-based mental health system.

Photo: Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images

The grant is administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMSHA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.