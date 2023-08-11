J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS! USVI Tourism Partners With Last-Place NFL Team

NEW YORK — The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism and the New York Jets unveiled a new multi-year partnership Thursday.

Starting this year, the USVI will be the Official Caribbean Destination Partner for the team, collaborating through various fan-facing channels and events to promote year-round visitation to America’s Caribbean.

The New York Jets (7-10) finished in last place in the National Football League’s AFC East Division for the 2022 season: behind the first-place Buffalo Bills (13-3), the second-place Miami Dolphins (9-8) and the third-place New England Patriots (8-9).

“There’s no better time than now to kick off this partnership between the U.S. Virgin Islands and the New York Jets,” said Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, USVI Department of Tourism. “The New York Metropolitan area is one of our main feeder markets, and we could not pass on the opportunity to collaborate with this longstanding franchise to showcase the vibrancy and culture of our beloved islands.”

Throughout the season, USVI will collaborate with the Jets organization to curate and integrate unique elements of Caribbean culture into gameday experiences for fans, sweepstakes, and giveaways.

“We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with our friends from the U.S. Virgin Island this season. We see great opportunity to unite our audiences and engage them in not only football but the vibrant culture of America’s Caribbean islands,” said Jeff Fernandez, Vice President, Business Development + Ventures. “Having this partnership continues our mission of impacting lives beyond New York and sharing the game of football across the globe.”

The New York Jets and USVI celebrated the partnership launch in late July with a meeting at the franchise’s Florham Park headquarters, where Commissioner Boschulte met with team leadership and former players during pre-season practice.

New Jersey-born businessman Leon Hess (1914-1999) was part of a group that bought the Jets of the American Football League in 1963, when they were called the “New York Titans.” He eventually bought out his partners in 1977.

Hess Oil Virgin Islands Corporation started construction of its St. Croix refinery in January 1966 having purchased the property from Annie de Chabert.

To learn more about the U.S. Virgin Islands and NY Jets partnership visit, https://www.newyorkjets.com/usvi.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit www.visitusvi.com