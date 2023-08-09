Lingering humidity from tropical wave spells heat advisories for USVI today

SAN JUAN — The residual humidity from yesterday’s tropical wave will bring another rainy day today. Showers and thunderstorms activity will begin in local waters, U.S, Virgin Islands and sections of Puerto Rico’s strong winds during the morning, spreading to the rest of Puerto Rico late in the morning into the afternoon.

Although the probability of rain is high, temperatures are warm to high (with a heat index of up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit or more) due to the combination of air temperatures and abundant humidity will occur through urban and coastal areas where rain is not experienced

There is a moderate risk of offshore currents for the northern beaches of Puerto Rico, as well as the eastern beaches of Vieques and Culebra and the St. Croix. Low risk in other places.

Showers will continue to bring periods of moderate to locally heavy rains to the coastal waters and east sections of Puerto Rico during the next couple of hours.

Heat advisories are in effect for St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix today.

Another daily record was tied in St. Croix yesterday, when the maximum temperature reached 93F. The old record was set in 2020 and 2009