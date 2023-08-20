Man Hit On The Head So Hard He Reports Being ‘Shot’ On Bjerge Gade In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man was knocked so hard on the head that he reported to police that he had been shot near the waterfront in St. Thomas on Friday afternoon.

The, 911 Emergency Call Center got a report from a “bystander” that “a male shot him to the back of his head after they had a verbal altercation in the area of Bjerge Gade,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A preliminary investigation by officers on the scene revealed that the victim suffered an injury to the rear right side of his head, according to the VIPD.

The victim was transported to the Schneider hospital for treatment, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The Emergency Room doctor reported to police that the victim suffered a laceration to the back of his head, according to Chichester.

“There was no further information supporting a gunshot wound (theory),” she said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.