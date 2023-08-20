Aliyah Boston of Indiana Fever Squares Off Against Mercury In Phoenix Tonight

PHOENIX — Following a four-game homestand, the Indiana Fever (8-24) will be in Arizona to take on the Mercury at 6 p.m. ET today.

Phoenix enters the matchup 2-1 against Indiana this year. After falling to the Mercury in the first two matchups, Indiana most recently recovered with a 72-71 victory against Phoenix at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 1.

After earning her first of three consecutive starts this season, veteran forward Emma Cannon netted a career-high 23 points in the win over Phoenix. Cannon has averaged 8.1 points and 4.2 rebounds during the second half of Indiana’s season.

In conjunction with Kristy Wallace, Grace Berger and Victoria Vivians, Indiana’s reserves are contributing 19.8 points per matchup, good for third most in the league for points off the bench. Wallace is averaging 6.3 points per contest this season and has earned starts for Indiana’s most recent three games. Vivians has averaged 5.5 points per game this season, while Berger has also averaged 5.5 points per game since July 12.

Aliyah Boston of St. Thomas arrives in time for the game.

Kelsey Mitchell, who notched 21 points in the win against Phoenix on August 1, is averaging a team-leading 17.1 points per contest this season, ranking her in the top-15 in the WNBA for scoring average. Mitchell averages a sixth-best 2.4 three-pointers per game while shooting 38.6 percent (76-of-197) from beyond the arc across the WNBA as well.

Rookie center Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.9 points per contest and is shooting a league-leading 59.7 percent (190-of-318) from the floor through the first 32 games of her career. On Friday, Boston’s six field goals against Washington allowed her to take sole possession of first all-time in franchise history in field goals made by a rookie. Entering Sunday’s matchup with 190 made field goals for her career, Boston now owns the franchise record after surpassing Tamika Catchings’ 184 field goals in 2002.

Second-year forward NaLyssa Smith is contributing an average of 14.6 points per contest. In addition, Smith’s 9.1 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the WNBA in rebounds, and Boston’s 8.2 rebounds per game carry Indiana to a second-best ranking in the WNBA for offensive rebounds (9.0 orpg) and a sixth-best ranking for rebounds (34.4 rpg). Phoenix enters the matchup ranked 11th (6.5 orpg) and 12th (30.9 rpg) in those categories, respectively.

For the Mercury, Phoenix is led by Brittney Griner’s 17.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per matchup. Griner ranks third behind Boston in field goal percentage, shooting 56.8 percent (172-of-303) this season. Ten-time All-Star, Diana Taurasi, is contributing 17.0 points and a team-leading 4.8 assists per game. Sophie Cunningham is adding 11.2 points per contest, while Moriah Jefferson is contributing 9.1 points per game.

The 9-22 Mercury enter the matchup following a 85-63 loss to the New York Liberty on Friday. With both Griner and Megan Gustafson out for health and safety protocols, it was Cunningham and Taurasi who led all Phoenix scorers with 14 points each.

The Fever against the Mercury is a battle of WNBA cellar dwellers, as the Eastern Conference’s bottom team takes on the West’s bottom team. Both teams have struggled for the entire season, so they will be eager to add another win to their single-digit victory totals.

The Phoenix Mercury are on a two-game losing streak and have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games. Phoenix has also lost 14 of their 15 games on the road while splitting their home record 8-8.

Indiana is also on a two-game losing streak but has lost 8 of their last 10 games and currently boasts a 25% win rate. As such, neither team should be counted on to produce a high-quality game, and we can expect a sloppy and physical affair between two of the weaker teams in the WNBA.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

With neither team performing at a high level this season, it’s difficult to pinpoint a winner. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Mercury have been slightly better than the Indiana Fever throughout the season and do have the better star player in Brittney Griner.

As such, it’s logical to expect the Phoenix Mercury to secure a hard-fought win in their upcoming game, which could potentially take them off the bottom of the Western Conference standings, should the Seattle Storm lose their upcoming contest against the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, FUBO, AZ Family, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Diana Taurasi has a big outing in her last game, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophie Cunningham had a similar stature, too.

Factor in Griner and Moriah Jefferson, and the Phoenix Mercury have enough talent to feel confident of securing a win in their August 20 matchup. Michaela Onyenwere is also a threat off the bench.

For the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are the two focal points, while Emma Cannon can provide reliable tertiary scoring and rebounding.

Kirsty Wallace is a potential wild card off the bench, along with Victoria Vivians – both of whom can mix it up in the scoring, rebounding, and playmaking columns of the box score.

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (8-24)

Guard – Kelsey Mitchell (17.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Guard – Erica Wheeler (10.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.0 apg)

Guard – Kristy Wallace (6.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Forward – NaLyssa Smith (14.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Center – Aliyah Boston (14.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.3 bpg)

Phoenix Mercury (9-22)

Guard – Moriah Jefferson (9.1 ppg. 1.8 rpg, 1.2 spg)

Guard – Diana Taurasi (17.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.8 apg)

Guard – Sophie Cunningham (11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Forward – Michaela Onyenwere (9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Forward – Brianna Turner (3.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.2 bpg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: Lexie Hull – out (right shoulder)

Phoenix: TBA