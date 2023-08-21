Man With 29 Pounds of Marijuana In His Checked Suitcase Arrested At STT Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man caught with 29 pounds of marijuana in his checked suitcase was arrested on drug trafficking charges this weekend, authorities said.

D’Jon Bilal Heyliger, 30, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, when the Criminal Investigation Bureau was asked by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to travel to the Cyril E. King Airport in reference to a possession of marijuana incident, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of D’Jon Bilal Heyliger, 30, of St. Thomas

CBP officers told CIB that they discovered 28.28 pounds of marijuana inside the luggage of Heyliger who was detained pending the arrival of the CIB, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Heyliger was advised of his Miranda Rights, transported to the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex, Criminal Investigation Bureau where he was booked and processed, according to Chichester.

Bail for Heyliger was set at $7,500.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. S. Rhymer of

Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.