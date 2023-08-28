Heat Warnings Remain In Effect For Today

SAN JUAN — Good morning Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands, ready for another week ?

The islands will enjoy a sunny day in the morning hours with temperatures from the mid 80s to low 90s today.

However, the present humidity and the southerly wind will again result in heat indices between 108 to 111 degrees.

Remember to stay hydrated at all times and take breaks in cooler areas .

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in the next day or so.

Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for gradual development of this system.

A tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.