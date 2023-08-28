Heat Warnings Remain In Effect For Today

Heat Warnings Remain In Effect For Today

Posted on by John McCarthy

SAN JUAN☀️Good morning Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands, ready for another week😎?

The islands will enjoy a sunny ☀️day in the morning hours with temperatures🌡️ from the mid 80s to low 90s today.

However, the present humidity and the southerly wind will again result in heat indices 🥵 between 108 to 111 degrees.

Remember to stay hydrated 🥤 at all times and take breaks in cooler areas 🏢.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in the next day or so.

Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for gradual development of this system.

A tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

