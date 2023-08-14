Police Capture Wanted Criminal Shahime ‘Prettyboy’ Ludvig on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A wanted man who eluded officers when they tried to arrest him at a car wash on Friday was in official police custody just two days later, authorities said.

Shahime T. “Prettyboy” Ludvig Jr., 25, was arrested Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, and fleeing from an officer discharging their official duty, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers from the VIPD’s Special Operations Bureau were on routine patrol about 10:00 p.m. Friday when they observed a suspect from an assault case near Splash & Dash Car Wash in Anna’s Retreat, according to police.

SOB officers positively identified the man near the car wash as Shahime T. Ludvig Jr, police said.

VIPD mugshot of Shahime T. “Prettyboy” Ludvig, Jr., 25, on St. Thomas

“Upon approaching Mr. Ludvig, officers attempted to initiate contact; however, the suspect reportedly seized a black firearm from a vehicle and fled the scene,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “He managed to evade pursuit, avoiding officers who were in the process of carrying out their law enforcement duties.”

Bail for Ludvig was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211

ext. 5573 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.