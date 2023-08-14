VI Women, Infants and Child Program’s FY 2024 State Plan Open For Public Comment

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Health is advising the public that its Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC) is preparing for submission of the State Plan of Operations for Fiscal Year 2024.

Persons wishing to review or comment on the development of the State Plan or to apply for WIC benefits may do so by calling the VI WIC Program at (340) 718-1311, (340) 776-1770 or 340-693-8186.

The WIC Program continues to provide benefits to eligible low- and moderate-income participants who are pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children up to 5 years. To qualify for the program, eligible applicants must show proof of income, that they live within the US Virgin Islands and have a nutrition or health risk.