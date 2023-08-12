Stay Cool. Heat Advisories In Effect

SAN JUAN — Expect another warm day, with an increase in showers with thunderstorms and breezy conditions, mainly in the afternoon.

Elevated excessive heat and excessive rainfall hazard risks are expected today. So far, Heat Advisories are in effect for the local islands.

Moderate risk of rip currents for beaches of northern and eastern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where life-threatening rip currents are possible.

Marine Weather Statement: Strong thunderstorms over most of the Caribbean local waters,