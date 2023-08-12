Stay Cool. Heat Advisories In Effect

Stay Cool. Heat Advisories In Effect

Posted on by John McCarthy

SAN JUAN — Expect another warm day, with an increase in showers with thunderstorms and breezy conditions, mainly in the afternoon.

Elevated excessive heat and excessive rainfall hazard risks are expected today. So far, Heat Advisories are in effect for the local islands.

Stay Cool. Heat Advisories In Effect

Moderate risk of rip currents for beaches of northern and eastern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where life-threatening rip currents are possible.

Marine Weather Statement: Strong thunderstorms over most of the Caribbean local waters,

Stay Cool. Heat Advisories In Effect
Stay Cool. Heat Advisories In Effect

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *