St. Thomas Man Faces Felony Attempted Murder Charge In Florida ... 30 Years In Prison

FORT LAUDERDALE — A 43-year-old native of St. Thomas has been accused of attempted murder in Florida this week, the Virgin Islands Free Press has learned.

Steve McGus Herbert, who was born in Charlotte Amalie but currently lives in Tamarac, Florida, confessed to firing a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver before a bullet grazed the victim’s head, the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Charles Woodnel’s arrest report states.

A sheriff’s deputy was nearby in Tamarac responding to a noise complaint when Herbert fired a single shot, according to the report. Deputy Woodnel arrested Herbert on Saturday night in Tamarac and corrections booked him on Sunday morning at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale.

A Broward County Assistant State Attorney filed a first-degree felony case against Herbert on Monday, Broward County records show. Herbert is facing a charge of felony attempted murder, a non-bondable offense punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Lynch is presiding over the case. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward Country Crime Stoppers at 1-954-493-8477.

