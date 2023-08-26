Tropical Wave Leaving Africa Forecast To Move Towards Caribbean

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Franklin and three zones of potential development (with low to high chance) across the Atlantic Basin and the Gulf of Mexico.

Franklin is currently located several hundred miles south of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said today.

Cloudy skies with shower and thunderstorm activity are expected across the region today, the National Weather Service said.

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents for north-central and northwestern Puerto Rico. Low risk for the rest of our area.

Doppler radar estimates that up to four inches of rain fell during the overnight hours last night across southeastern Puerto Rico with higher accumulations in isolated areas, according to the NWS.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa early next week.

Some slow development of this system is possible during the latter part of next week while the system moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves generally northwestward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

.Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Eastern Gulf of Mexico

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure located near the Yucatan Channel.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two while it moves generally northward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.